ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephonic conversation, in which they discussed the latest situation in the region and the ongoing peace talks between the United States and Iran.
According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the two foreign ministers reviewed the changing situation in the Middle East and welcomed the increasing positive progress towards reconciliation between the United States and Iran.
The statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two leaders stressed the importance of peace, stability and diplomatic efforts in the region. During the conversation, it was also agreed that the success of the ongoing negotiations could lead to positive outcomes for the entire region.
According to reports, Pakistan is playing an important role in diplomatic contacts between the United States and Iran to end the war and reach a possible agreement, while Turkey is also among the countries that are being continuously consulted regarding the regional situation and a possible peace formula.
Analysts say that this contact between Pakistan and Turkey has come at a time when reports of progress in talks between Washington and Tehran are emerging and efforts to reduce tensions in the region have intensified.