Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram has said that the IMF report has made the government’s actions clear, the status and times of the federal government in the eyes of the IMF have come to light, the world has seen the 27th Amendment.

Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram claimed that Articles 10 and 14 of the Constitution are being violated by imposing an illegal ban on the meetings of the PTI founder and he has been kept in solitary confinement, although there has been a law for decades that every prisoner has the right to meet once a week.

He said that the sisters and wife of the PTI founder Bushra Bibi are also not being allowed to meet, while the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was humiliated by stopping the provincial Chief Minister seven times.

Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the establishment is afraid of the PTI founder, which is why his legal meetings are being stopped so that he cannot move away from the party and do not give any calls for protest. He alleged that the current government has proven to be more cruel than the white usurper and an attempt is being made to suppress the voice of political opponents, while according to him, the founder of PTI is getting stronger with each passing day in jail.

He said that CCTV footage of May 9 has been demanded for two years but has not been provided, while in Punjab, people who are not even known by the locals are also shown live, but the voices of real representatives are not allowed to be heard on the media.

Referring to the IMF report, he claimed that the international organization is bringing to light the deeds of the government itself. The report has identified corruption worth 5.3 trillion, weaknesses in the judicial system, pending cases in millions and conflict of powers in institutions, which according to him is clear evidence of the government’s failure.

He also demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan review the points of the IMF report.

Sheikh Waqas Akram warned the government, saying that they themselves are responsible for the chaos, and this behavior is fueling further political crisis in the country.