The controversial tweet case against Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha was heard in the District and Sessions Courts, Islamabad. The court wrote a letter to appoint a State Counsel for Iman Mazari.

Kifayatullah Wazir has already been appointed as a State Counsel on behalf of Hadi Ali Chatha. The letter was written by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka.

The court ordered the examination of witnesses in the next hearing of the case. Statements of 4 witnesses were recorded in the hearing today.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until November 24. The NCIA has registered a case against Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha.