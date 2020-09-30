IHC Bar files petition over killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India

ISLAMABAD : A petition against killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India, has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking court order over the matter. The Islamabad High Court Bar in its petition pleaded for court orders to the federal government and the Foreign Office to take the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “The constitution gives equal rights to minorities. Pakistan’s 11 Hindu citizens were murdered in India over refusing to spying on Pakistan,” according to the petition. “The Indian High Commission in Islamabad had issued visas to the victims. Indian diplomatic mission working against diplomatic norms,” the petition said. The Bar seeks the court order for government and the foreign office to take the issue to the ICJ. It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) had recently staged a protest in front of the Indian High Commission to record their protest against killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur. Protesters on Friday crossed the barricades at the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad to stage a sit-in outside the Indian High Commission over the mysterious deaths of 11 members of the community in Jodhpur. The protesters led by Ramesh Kumar MNA stop short of entering the Indian High Commission’s building before being intercepted by the security personnel deployed there. The PHC chief later conveyed their demands to the Indian officials besides pasting these demands outside the high commission’s building. They demanded Indian authorities to divulge details on the murdered Pakistanis and register a case against perpetrators of the heinous act besides also providing their post mortem reports. The protest leaders alleged that Pakistani Hindus staying in India are being forced for spying and being killed over their refusal. NNI