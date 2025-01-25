Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Advocate Salman Akram Raja has blamed the government for the impasse in the talks and said that if the country wants to progress, it will have to talk.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said in a media interview that he had a long meeting with the founder of PTI today, the founder of PTI is standing his ground, the talks were for the betterment of Pakistan.

He said that the way we were oppressed, their attempt was to weaken the PTI so much that it could not participate in the elections, could not run its campaign, but still the nation came out and voted on February 8.

He said that he would have won not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but from all over Pakistan, but that night an incident was staged in a shameful manner, then when he went to court, justice was not given there.

Salman Akram Raja said that the founder of PTI has reiterated that we have given the system a chance, today again Khan Sahib clearly said that we will not sit in negotiations until the commission is announced, Imran Khan wants to meet the negotiation team.

He said that he has sent photographic evidence along with the letters, but nothing happens in the courts, we will place this matter before the nation, the founder has written letters to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the head of the constitutional bench.

PTI’s lawyer said that who says that no bullets were fired on November 26, people were not martyred and people did not go missing, so we have all the data, we will place it before the world and the people.

He said that Imran Khan made changes at the administrative level as well, a political party that dominates the whole of Pakistan, we also have a position in the parliament.

He said that some of our parts have been cut off but still we are the largest party, we believe that if the country wants to progress, we will have to talk.

Salman Akram Raja said that we were wronged, yet Khan Sahib said that we should talk, we wrote everything according to his wishes and gave his demands, but there was a flaw in his intention.

He said that that is why he acted with bad intentions in the talks because he does not want the people of Pakistan to know the truth, he wants to maintain his status but the country is being defamed. Secretary General PTI said that he still has time to think for the country.