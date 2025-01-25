In the first innings of the second Test match of the series, the Pakistan team was bowled out for 154 runs against the West Indies.

The first day’s play in the second Test of the series being played in Multan has ended. The West Indies will start their second innings at 9:30 am tomorrow with a lead of 9 runs. Pakistan presented a very disappointing game in their first innings.

Captain Shan Masood 15, Kamran Ghulam 16, Mohammad Harira 9 and Babar Azam returned to the pavilion after scoring just one run.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan put on a 68-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Saud lost his wicket on an individual score of 32, Mohammad Rizwan also got out after scoring 49 runs.

Noman Ali 0, Salman Agha 9, Abrar Ahmed 2 and Kashif Ali were also out for 0.

For the West Indies, Jomal Warrick took 4 wickets, Gudakesh Moti 3 and Kemar Roach 2 wickets.

Earlier, the West Indies team was bowled out for 163 runs in its first innings, Pakistani spinners sent 7 West Indies openers to the pavilion in just an hour.

Captain Craig Brath 9, Michael Lewis 4, Justin Graves 1, Amir Django, Alec Athanasius, Tion Amlaach and Kevin Sinclair went to the pavilion on 0.

Middle-order batters Qaim Hodge 21 and Kemar Roach proved to be guests on 25 runs, but Gudakesh Moti played a resistant innings of 55 and Jomal Warrick 36 runs.

For Pakistan, Noman Ali completed a hat-trick and took 6 wickets, Sajid Khan took 2, while Abrabar Ahmed and debutant Kashif Ali took one wicket each.

Earlier, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan squad:

Captain Shan Masood, Mohammad Hurairah, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed.