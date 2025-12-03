Senator Faisal Vawda has said that if any political message is given in the meeting with Imran Khan, then the meeting with lawyers and sisters will also be stopped.

In his message on the social networking site X, Senator Faisal Vawda wrote that such and such, mentally ill, blind and deaf people should listen that according to the constitution and law, the family is allowed to meet and take care of their condition.

He said that similarly, lawyers are allowed to meet related to the case, if the meetings of the family or lawyers contain a political message, then they will also be stopped.

Faisal Vawda clarified that if lawyers give any political message other than the case, they will also be stopped.

Senator Faisal Vawda said that ‘no more nonsense will be tolerated about the victorious forces and their commanders, but the tongues of those who talk nonsense will be curbed’.

He wrote that ‘It is a dirty mind that the conspiracy to destabilize our country and defame our army without any reason will be strictly stopped, double love will be given in return for love and double respect for respect, similarly, bullying will be answered with double bullying’.

Senator Faisal Vawda wrote that ‘the provocateur is now at the point where her return is difficult, now cases and things will be taken to their logical conclusion’.

He made it clear that if the Chief Minister makes any more chaos even an inch, then the rest of his politics will be ended with Governor’s rule. Faisal Vawda made it clear that everyone, including the May 9 terrorists who are hiding in KP, should now celebrate their good fortune.

Senator Faisal Vawda further wrote that the notification notification was told to those who were making it that it is coming soon, now prepare to roll it out of their throats.

It should be noted that yesterday, the sister of the founder of PTI, Uzma Khan, met her brother for 20 minutes after 29 days and came out and said that Imran Khan’s health is completely fine, but he is very angry. He had said that the founder of PTI said that they are mentally torturing me.