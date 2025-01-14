The joint press conference of the team captains for the ICC Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan on February 16 or 17.

According to PCB sources, a letter has been written to the ICC that according to protocol, the captains of all the teams gather in the host country before the start of the ICC event and discuss their preparations in the press conference.

Two or three days before February 19, whichever day the ICC allocates, the captains of all the teams participating in the ICC Champions Trophy, including Indian team captain Rohit Sharma, will gather.

It is the responsibility of the host board to issue visas to all players, officials, media, sponsors and fans, including India.

There were three Indians in the visiting teams in Lahore, Pindi and Karachi who came to Pakistan after getting visas. This will still be the case and those who need visas will be arranged by the PCB.

When the ICC announces the schedule of warm-up matches, it will also be decided on which day the teams’ press conferences will be held.