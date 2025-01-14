Whoever is decided against will not be accepted by the Judicial Commission, SK Niazi This is collusion between the government and PTI, Qadir Mandokhel We want a judicial commission to be formed on the May 9 incidents, Ali Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat he said that Issues are resolved through negotiations The current government is not in a position to make peace with you These talks are being held with the permission of the establishment There have never been any election affairs in our country Corruption has been rampant in our country.

The cases that are being framed against you may be framed against Nawaz Sharif tomorrowThe fight will escalate after the PTI founder comes out. May God make the negotiations successful. If anyone cared about the country, the elections would have been fair and transparent. PTI founder’s release from jail is a big problem for the government. Whoever is decided against will not be accepted by the Judicial Commission. We are making every effort to ensure that the negotiations are successful, We are disappointed with the government’s negotiations, PTI founder says talks should be held for the sake of the Country. PTI founder established university for the betterment of the people, Shaukat Yousafzai If a case is filed against us, we will go to the Supreme Court.

The current government has not been able to end inflation, We have no hope from Donald Trump, Pakistanis abroad are worried, PTI has been pushed against the wall, The country is becoming weaker due to their decisions, There is no rule and law in the country, We have only three points: the release of PTI founder, May 9 and November 26 We want a judicial commission to be formed on these incidents, PPP leader PPP has always wanted the talks to succeed, PPP always believes in negotiations, PTI founder was supposed to come to court at 8 am but he did not come.

This is collusion between the government and PTI, We don’t see any results in their negotiations, These parties are playing both sides, There is no solution without negotiations The water situation in Karachi is already very bad, Qadir Mandokhel If the government does not listen to us, we will take back our crutches, Qadir After this, this government will not be able to last even for a minute,It is a great pleasure that they are talking about the success of the negotiations. Even if a commission is formed, what will it do? Hassan Niazi was giving instructions in the May 9th incidents. PTI members attacked martyrs’ memorials Even if a judicial commission is formed, who will believe it.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Bukhari The parties formed on both sides want the talks to be successful, We want a judicial commission to be formed on the May 9 incidents, Our people were tortured They are both plaintiffs and judges themselves, Those who have to live here charge people. Those who made wrong decisions left the country, Ali Bukhari Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s decision is before us. This government is a form 47. We want a judicial commission to be formed so that milk becomes milk and water becomes water We want the negotiations to be successful, We have made great progress in two and a half years. Our workers were tortured, Ali Bukhari We never asked for help from outside. False cases have been made against us. Human rights violations are taking place in Kashmir.