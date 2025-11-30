Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to attend the NFC meeting, regarding which Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that he will present the province’s case in the meeting.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi held a press conference along with Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and provincial ministers after the meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party and said that the NFC meeting has been called by the government and the parliamentary party has approved participation in the meeting.

He said that in the NFC meeting, we will fight the case of the rights of our province, the province is not being given its right, the tribal areas have been administratively merged but the economic rights are not being recognized, the arrears of the tribal areas are not being paid for seven years.

He said that seminars are also being started in colleges and universities regarding NFC so that the younger generation also knows what is happening to us.

The Chief Minister said that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has been kept in isolation since November 4, his sisters are not being allowed to meet him, neither lawyers and doctors are being met nor am I being allowed to meet him.

He said that when the worrying news regarding Imran Khan came out in the media, we tried to meet the founding chairman, we were not allowed to meet him, we staged a sit-in until the morning, now on Tuesday, members of the assembly, senators will protest in front of the Islamabad High Court and then go to Adiala Jail to express solidarity with Imran Khan’s sisters.

He said that our movement for the rights of the province is separate and the political struggle is separate, the federal government wants a clash but we will not give such an opportunity, we have not lost half of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here there is a PTI government but here the entire country is in the hands of one man.

Sohail Afridi said that decisions were made in closed rooms, which always caused harm. If the formula we are giving is implemented, peace will be restored. If the federal government talks with the provincial government and stakeholders, it can become a haven of peace.

He said that I have family land in Tirah, nothing else. Propaganda is being done to divert people’s attention. We want those who interfere to mind their own business.