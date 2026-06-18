During our cordial meeting, I presented the Speaker with the album of the first choral version of the Qaumi Tarana. Romania has proudly offered Pakistan the first-ever professional choral arrangement and written score of its national anthem. This landmark cultural initiative was realized by the Romanian National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin”, as a symbol of friendship and cultural cooperation between our two countries.

We discussed ways to further strengthen Romania–Pakistan bilateral relations, enhance parliamentary diplomacy, and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest. We also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

I acknowledged Pakistan’s important diplomatic efforts in support of peace and stability and its constructive role in facilitating the ceasefire in the Middle East, as the Memorandum of Understanding is being signed today.

Romania and Pakistan share a longstanding friendship, and I am confident that our cooperation will continue to deepen through dialogue, cultural exchange, and parliamentary engagement.