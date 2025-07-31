Islamabad ( News Disk )

In commemoration of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, NOWCommunities, a rights-based organization working with laboring communities across Pakistan, organized a powerful awareness event at its Karachi office. The organization, known for its ongoing efforts to empower workers in factories, farms, mines, and informal sectors such as domestic help and home-based work, brought together survivors, stakeholders, and civil society representatives to address the urgent need for stronger action against human trafficking.

The awareness-raising event also served as a platform for victims of human trafficking to share their painful experiences. With tears in their eyes, community members narrated harrowing stories of exploitation, deceit, and abuse—offering a raw and honest glimpse into the human cost of trafficking. Their stories highlighted the continued vulnerability of economically marginalized populations, especially those from rural and underdeveloped areas, to trafficking networks that lure people with false promises of employment abroad.

The forum emphasized that despite the presence of laws and the activeness of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), trafficking continues at an alarming scale. Participants stressed the need to review existing legislation to determine why it is not being effectively implemented. They called for a comprehensive migration policy that includes regularization procedures and protection mechanisms for those leaving the country for work. Speakers also criticized the lack of effective enforcement and coordination by the Government of Pakistan and its embassies abroad.

The panelists urged the government to expand employment opportunities within Pakistan, ensure social protection for vulnerable workers, strengthen the role of embassies and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, and adopt multi-sectoral, preventive measures to tackle human trafficking.

Mahnaz Rahman, President of NOWCommunities and a renowned women’s rights activist, said that marginalized communities continue to suffer due to a lack of access to basic rights and services.“The government must initiate a five-year development plan focused on job creation. Private organizations should also come forward to support their workers with education and health facilities. Urban reforms must be introduced alongside agricultural reforms,” she stressed.

Farhat Parveen, Executive Director of NOWCommunities and member of the UNODC Civil Society Unit from Pakistan, raised grave concerns over the growing trend of illegal migration. “People are being trafficked from Balochistan to Iran, and then to Turkey and beyond. A significant number are also being trafficked to the UAE. Many areas in Punjab have become trafficking hubs,” she stated.

Saeed Baloch of Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) noted that people don’t just migrate for employment—they leave in search of dignity, stability, and a better life. “In their own country, they don’t feel safe, secure, or hopeful for a better future,” he said

Bushra Arain, Chairperson of the All Lady Health Workers Union, along with community stakeholders, lady health workers, and labor representatives, emphasized the importance of grassroots mobilization, gender-sensitive interventions, and institutional accountability in combating trafficking.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to building stronger networks among community groups, civil society, and policymakers to combat human trafficking and safeguard the rights and dignity of all migrant workers.