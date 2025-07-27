Rawalpindi: Celebrated Pakistani singer Humaira Channa has opened up about the personal challenges she faced early in her career, revealing that her extended family—particularly an uncle—cut ties with her father when she chose to pursue singing professionally.In a recent appearance on Dunya TV popular show Mazaaq Raat, Humaira shared candid insights into her life, career, and the social stigma she battled as a young artist entering the entertainment industry.

Born into an artistic household, Humaira’s father was a film producer who worked on Sindhi, Punjabi, and Urdu films, while her mother also had a deep appreciation for the arts.Despite their support, Humaira faced significant resistance from the wider family. Some relatives accused her father of “making his daughter sing for money,” and the backlash even led to broken family ties.

Humaira began her singing career at a young age with Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television (PTV). She credited legendary music composer Nisar Bazmi for giving her her first big break—singing all the songs in the film Hum Ek Hain.The project, however, wasn’t without its controversies. The film’s lead actress, a singer-turned-performer, reportedly clashed with Bazmi, demanding she be allowed to sing the songs herself. Bazmi stood firm in his decision to keep Humaira as the playback singer. Additional tensions arose with the film’s male lead, making the production notorious for its behind-the-scenes drama.