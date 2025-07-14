Actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was laid to rest in Lahore on Friday, days after her decomposed body was found in her apartment in Karachi.

A voice message believed to be Humaira’s final communication has gone viral on social media. In the audio, she apologises to her friend and designer Dureshehwar for missing a call, explaining that she was traveling and asking her for prayers while she was in Makkah.

Her body was discovered on July 8, when a police team entered her rented flat to execute a court-ordered eviction.

Authorities reported that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting that she may have passed away around nine months ago—with her last known contact dating back to September or October 2024.

Initial reports alleged that Humaira’s family had refused to claim her body, which triggered widespread public outrage. However, her brother Naveed Asghar later issued a clarification, stating that the delay was due to legal procedures and police custody of the remains.