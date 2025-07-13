In a major development in the case of Humaira Asghar who was found dead in her flat in Karachi’s Defence Phase 6, the police have collected data from her electronic devices.

SSP South Mahzoor Ali has formed a special investigation team led by SP Clifton Imran Ali Jagrani. According to the notification, the six-member investigative committee would determine whether Humaira Asghar’s death was natural, accidental, a murder, or a suicide.

The investigation team has gained access to three mobile phones, a tablet, and a laptop belonging to Humaira, with passwords found in her diary.

The data and chats from the actress’s mobile phone are being analyzed. The police have intensified efforts to gather further clues using this data. Statements from two individuals have already been recorded.

The police have also summoned the guard of the housing society, cleaning staff, and other relevant individuals for questioning.

Investigators revealed that Humaira Asghar regularly visited the gym and beauty parlor, and information will be sought from her gym trainer and other related individuals.

The police also disclosed that the late actress was in constant contact with certain individuals, and details about them are being collected. Additionally, her bank accounts are being scrutinized to identify any suspicious transactions or financial dealings.

It is noteworthy that Humaira Asghar’s family has not yet contacted the police for legal proceedings.