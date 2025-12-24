Islamabad: Details have come to light regarding how many billions of dollars the government borrowed externally in the first 5 months of the current fiscal year.

According to sources from the Economic Affairs Division, Pakistan has borrowed more than $3 billion externally in the first 5 months (July to November) of the current fiscal year 2025-26. Pakistan has received 13.64 percent or $364 million more funds than last year.

According to sources, international financial institutions have provided $1.25 billion and various countries have provided $807.6 million. Similarly, an investment of $965.9 million was received in the Naya Pakistan Certificate.

It should be remembered that $2.66 billion was borrowed externally in the first 5 months of last year.

This year, the World Bank, ADB, Islamic Development Bank and Saudi Arabia have provided the most loans. The value of the loan received in 5 months is 858 billion 27 crore rupees in Pakistani currency, which is 117 billion rupees more than the 741 billion rupees received in the same period last year.

Sources said that more than 531 billion rupees were received under non-project aid. Of this, more than 273 billion rupees were borrowed for budget support. Similarly, the Islamic Development Bank provided a short-term loan of 109 billion rupees.

In the first 5 months of the financial year, a Saudi oil facility of 141 billion 76 crore rupees was received. This Saudi oil facility is equivalent to 500 million dollars. In addition, more than 327 billion rupees were borrowed for various development projects.

Pakistan received a grant of 15 billion 32 crore rupees during July to November. The total external financial assistance for the current financial year is estimated to be about 20 billion dollars.