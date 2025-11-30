Karachi: Recognized actress Hareem Farooq has narrated a shocking incident from her childhood in which she left home in anger.

Speaking on a private TV comedy show, Hareem Farooq said that she left home without informing her at the age of eight, after which her family considered her “missing” and approached the police station to file a report.

Hareem Farooq said that she wanted to go to her aunt’s house as a child and left home on her own when the driver did not take her. On the way, an elderly man stopped her and asked where she was going, to which she replied, “To her aunt’s house” and innocently stated that she was eight years old and said that she was in matriculation.

According to the actress, while she was on the way, two youths saw her and asked where she was going? Do your parents know? When Hareem replied in the negative, the youths immediately brought her back home.

Hareem said that in the meantime, her parents had reached the police station looking for her to file a missing person report. On returning home, her grandfather scolded her for the first time and slapped her and strongly advised her not to leave the house without telling her in the future.

The actress said that the incident is still fresh in her mind and she decided that day that she would not do such a thing again.

Another interesting revelation came out on the show when Hareem said that her nickname during her school days was ‘Lala’. She was the only girl in a group of boys, so everyone called her Lala with respect.