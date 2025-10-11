Several clinical studies have shown that health apps can be really helpful in managing diabetes in older adults, provided that the apps are designed with specific needs in mind.

Several trials have shown that older adults who used apps had a significant reduction in HbA₁c levels. A reduction of about 0.4%-0.5% points. The apps provide reminders and help the patient take their medication and check their blood sugar on time.

Patients can record daily activities such as food, exercise, blood sugar levels, and weight, etc. and see trends related to diabetes to make better decisions.

Apps usually provide educational information on the effects of diabetes, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle. They help older adults understand what to watch out for.

Collecting blood sugar data, diet, and activities allows for better communication with doctors or caregivers and can help better organize treatment.