ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that hosting Afghan refugees for decades is the gravest mistake of Pakistan in its 78 years history.

Responding to Afghan Taliban claim that Pakistan targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Khawaja Asif in a post on the social media platform X said that in its 78-year history, Pakistan has made many mistakes, but hosting Afghans for decades was the biggest mistake, and may Allah forgive us for it.

Khawaja Asif said that the claim of targeting a hospital is coming from those who orchestrate attacks on mosques. They martyred worshippers, targeted unarmed civilians, markets, schools and shed the blood of innocent children, he said.

The Defence Minister said that drug trafficking is their [Afghan Taliban] source of income. He said that these ungrateful people are attacking the very state that has provided them refuge for fifty years. They do not honor their commitments; instead, they demand billions in ransom, he said.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan not only gave them shelter but even confronted a superpower for their sake. It hosted their three generations which has been the gravest mistake of Pakistan.