China has launched an unmanned mission to return three astronauts stranded in space, which has successfully docked with the station after reaching orbit.

According to details, three Chinese astronauts Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang are stranded on the Tiangong space station and there was no way to return, so China has immediately launched the unmanned mission Shenzhou-22 to return.

According to the state broadcaster, the Long March-2F rocket successfully took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center after noon local time on Tuesday and successfully docked with the station at 3 pm.

According to the report, China was originally scheduled to launch Shenzhou-22 as a manned mission in 2026, but due to the current situation, this mission has now been sent into space using an emergency replacement ship without a crew.

Astronauts Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang, who are stranded on the Chinese space station Tiangong, are busy with their usual activities, despite the fact that their time has expired, they are missing the vehicle that returned to Earth due to a malfunction.

The three Chinese astronauts went on a 6-month mission in April and then returned using Shenzhou-21, after which the other crew on the station was supposed to return, but due to an emergency situation, their return was not possible.

According to Chinese media reports, Shenzhou-22 docked with the station after reaching space, after which the astronauts will now be able to return.