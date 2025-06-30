The decision on the NOC for the participation of the Pakistani hockey team in the Asia Cup is expected next week.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has made it clear to the Asian Hockey Federation that it is awaiting instructions from the Pakistani government to go to India and play.

Indian media had reported that the Indian government has given clearance regarding the Asia Hockey Cup, stating that it has no objection to the Pakistan team coming to India to play. The Asia Hockey Cup organized by the Asian Hockey Federation is to be played in Rajgir from August 27, in which Pakistan will also participate.

According to sources, the PHF has contacted the Pakistan Sports Board and relevant ministries for the NOC. Important progress in this regard is possible on Tuesday or Wednesday.

PHF officials are confident that the issue of the national hockey team going to India to participate in the Asia Cup will be considered in the meeting to be held next week.