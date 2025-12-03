Lahore: The Rawalpindi High Court bench has granted bail to religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza in a case of religious hatred and ordered his immediate release.

While granting bail, Rawalpindi High Court bench judge Justice Sadaqat Khan ordered Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza to submit two surety bonds worth Rs 5.5 lakh each.

The FIA ​​Cyber ​​Crime Wing had registered a case against Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza on charges of insulting sacred entities.

According to the FIA ​​lawyer, a formal fatwa has been issued against the accused. The court said that they should go to the trial court with the fatwa, but only arguments related to bail should be presented here. The trial court should see the details, evidence and fatwas.

Meanwhile, religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against the FIA ​​investigation. The petition filed through Advocate Nabil Javed Kahlon has made the FIA ​​and the Punjab Quran Board parties.

Muhammad Ali Mirza took the position in the petition that the FIA ​​has started an investigation without issuing him a notice, the FIA ​​has sent the Punjab Quran Board for a fatwa on the video from social media.

The position taken in the petition is that the Punjab Quran Board has declared the petitioner a sinner on the old video, the Punjab Quran Board does not have the authority to issue any kind of fatwa, the Punjab Quran Board only looks after the publication of the Holy Quran.

The petition has requested that the court declare the fatwa issued against the petitioner null and void and order the investigation to be terminated.