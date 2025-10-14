TV and film industry’s leading actress Sarwat Gilani recently criticized the unprofessional behavior of the Jawani Phir Nahi Aani team, Humayun Saeed and their production team in an interview.

Sarwat Gilani, who starred in the film Jawani Phir Nahi Aani and its sequel, said that she has refused to work in the third film of this franchise. According to her, although she likes Nadeem Baig, Humayun Saeed and Ahmed Ali Butt, she does not want to play the role of ‘Gul’ again.

The actress revealed that the team behaved unprofessionally with her during the promotions of Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2. Sarwat said that she had booked herself to go to London, but there was no response or confirmation from the team, which made her feel that she had been treated unfairly and that she had been used and thrown aside after the work was done.

Sarwat Gilani further said that her acting scenes were cut during both the films, which according to her is inappropriate treatment for an artist. She made it clear that she will not compromise on her self-respect and dignity in the future.