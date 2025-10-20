Karachi: England captain Harry Brook completed 1000 runs in T20 International cricket with a brilliant batting performance in the second T20 match against New Zealand.

During the match played at Hagley Oval, Harry Brook scored 78 runs in just 35 balls, which included 6 fours and 5 sixes.

The right-handed batsman achieved this milestone in his 51st T20 match, with this performance he became the 10th England batsman to complete 1000 runs in T20 Internationals.

Former captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler tops the list of England’s highest run-scorers, scoring 3869 runs in 143 matches, Eoin Morgan is second with 2458 runs in 115 matches and Alex Hales is third with 2074 runs in 75 matches.

Meanwhile, England defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I. Batting first, England scored 236 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Phil Salt scored 85 and Harry Brook scored 78.

Chasing the target, New Zealand were bundled out for 171 runs in 18 overs. New Zealand won the toss and elected to field.