LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former finance minister Hammad Azhar has decided to approach the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for protective bail in more than 50 cases registered against him.According to sources, Azhar finalised the strategy after consultations with his legal team.

He faces over 50 FIRs in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Islamabad. His plan is to first obtain protective bail from PHC, and subsequently apply for bail in the respective trial courts.Sources added that Hammad Azhar will appear before PHC for the bail plea, while his legal team has already compiled records of all cases, many of which relate to the May 9 incidents.He has also been declared wanted and an absconder in several cases.