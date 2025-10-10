Senior Hamas leader and chief negotiator Khalil al-Haya spoke to the media for the first time after signing the Gaza peace agreement.

According to the International News Agency, Khalil al-Haya added that we have been assured by the brotherly third countries and the United States that this war is now over and its first phase will lead to a complete peace agreement.

The Hamas leader added that the ceasefire agreement does not only include a ceasefire, but also an agreement has been reached on a large-scale exchange of prisoners.

Paying tribute to the sacrifice of the people of Gaza, Khalil al-Haya said that the steadfastness shown by our people in this two-year-long terrible war will live on in history.

He added that we have seen difficult and difficult situations in this war, made great sacrifices, but did not bow down to aggression.

The Hamas leader added that approximately 1,700 innocent Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons will be released.

According to him, all Palestinian women and children who are being held by Israel will be released under the agreement.

Although Hamas is declaring an end to the war, Israeli officials are still taking a cautious stance.

It should be remembered that Egypt has signed the initial phase of negotiations on Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan between Israel and Hamas.

Under this initial phase, a ceasefire will be declared in Gaza for a few days, during which aid supplies will be allowed to enter Gaza.

In addition, Hamas will release all Israeli hostages within 72 hours, while Israel will release Palestinian prisoners in return.