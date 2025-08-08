KARACHI: Right-handed batter Haider Ali has been placed under provisional suspension by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following a criminal investigation by Greater Manchester Police, the board confirmed on Thursday.

According to the PCB, the investigation relates to an incident that allegedly took place during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England.The PCB stated that, in line with its duty of care, it has ensured that Ali has access to appropriate legal support to safeguard his rights throughout the investigation.

Emphasising its respect for legal procedures in the United Kingdom, the PCB said it will allow the process to run its full course without interference.

The provisional suspension takes immediate effect and will remain in place pending the outcome of the investigation.

The PCB also stated that it reserves the right to take further action under its Code of Conduct once the legal process concludes and the facts are fully established.Until then, the board will not issue any additional comments on the matter.Haider, 24, has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 35 T20Is since making his debut in 2020.