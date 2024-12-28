The growing reliance on remittances as a key source of foreign exchange in Pakistan has sparked significant concern. While the USD 3 billion per month flowing into the country has provided crucial support for the external account and economic stability, this dependence is unsustainable for several reasons. Aside from facilitating formal channels, the government’s inability to control remittance inflows directly makes this income flow precarious and unreliable. The key issue with remittances is their unsustainability. Although they have been a steady inflow, their future trajectory is uncertain, which makes them an unreliable foundation for long-term economic stability. In contrast, increasing exports, particularly in manufacturing and services, offer a more sustainable growth model. Export sectors, like textiles, have the potential for long-term inflows and are supported by government policies, creating both a legacy of growth and a competitive global position. We cannot compare remittances to exports. In contrast to remittances, boosting exports, particularly in manufacturing and services, offers a more sustainable path for economic growth. Exporting sectors, like textiles, create long-term inflows. This creates a lasting legacy and a competitive global position. Additionally, the downside of remittances lies in the brain drain effect. The migration of educated and skilled workers from Pakistan results in other countries benefiting from the productivity of these individuals, while Pakistan fails to utilize its human capital. This drain on human resources exacerbates the problem, as the state does not retain and capitalize on the contributions of its most skilled citizens. Changing demographics play a key role in the inflow of remittances. The nature of remittance flows is changing. First-generation migrants often have strong emotional and familial ties to Pakistan, which incentivizes them to send money home. However, second-generation migrants are less likely to maintain these connections, particularly in the developed world, leading to a gradual decline in remittance inflows from these regions. We must tackle labor migration challenges as soon as possible. A large portion of remittances comes from migrant labor in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. This demographic is facing challenges due to tightening visa policies and concerns about the reliability of Pakistani labor. Moreover, as the GCC economies transition away from oil dependence, the demand for foreign labor could decline, further threatening remittance inflows. Geopolitical risks are also involved in posing a danger to external account stability. Geopolitical factors, such as stricter visa policies and the shift away from oil in GCC economies, add another layer of risk to the sustainability of remittances. These uncertainties pose a significant threat to Pakistan’s fragile external account. Declining real estate investment is also one of the factors leading to risk to delicate external accounts. Investment in Pakistan’s real estate sector, traditionally fueled by expatriates, is also waning as second-generation migrants show less interest in contributing to this market. The rise of freelancing is a fresh kind of earnings. Freelancing has emerged as a new form of income for some, recorded as remittances. However, this income is often more accurately categorized as service exports, and there is a lack of data to fully assess its impact. The bigger picture reveals that foreign remittances are not a reliable way out of the declining income. The overarching conclusion is that remittances cannot be relied upon as a permanent solution for Pakistan’s external account challenges. They contribute to import-driven growth and could lead to an exacerbation of Dutch disease, where a focus on remittances undermines other productive sectors. Ultimately, Pakistan’s economic future requires a shift away from over-reliance on remittances. The focus should be on building a resilient, export-driven economy through developing competitiveness, diversifying export sectors, and fostering long-term sustainability. These measures are crucial to ensuring economic stability and growth in the years to come.