Pakistan and Afghanistan share a geographical border and a deep-seated bond rooted in Islam. Given this connection, it is vital for both countries to cultivate friendly and cooperative relations for their mutual benefit and regional stability.

However, this relationship cannot flourish through one-sided efforts; both nations need to engage in reciprocal actions and dialogue. Pakistan has often sought to extend a hand of friendship toward Afghanistan, aiming to promote peace and economic collaboration. Yet, without a similar commitment from Afghanistan, these efforts may not yield the desired results.

Presently, the relationship between these two neighboring countries is unfortunately experiencing significant strain.

Pakistan had anticipated that the regime change in Afghanistan would lead to improvements; however, the reality turned out to be quite the opposite.

Instead, Pakistan has faced a surge in terrorist activities. Recently, airstrikes conducted by Pakistan targeted the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps located in border regions. Pakistani authorities hold that these operations were aimed specifically at TTP training facilities and were not intended against Afghanistan or its Interim Afghan Government (IAG) forces, contrary to claims made by the IAG and some hostile media outlets. Pakistan has long asserted that the TTP operates from Afghan territory, yet the IAG has not implemented the necessary measures to curb TTP’s actions that threaten Pakistan. These camps have consistently served as a source of cross-border terrorism, jeopardizing Pakistan’s stability and security.

Reportedly, the recent operations focused on four significant terrorist hubs where terrorists, including suicide bombers and key leaders, were present, along with substantial stockpiles of weapons and ammunition.

The unprovoked firing by IAG in Kurram, in collaboration with TTP, speaks volumes about the fact that the situation may take an unpleasant turn in the days to come.

While Pakistan is always keen to have good relationships with Afghanistan, the Afghan government must also reciprocate Pakistan’s good intentions.

For lasting peace and prosperity, both countries must work together, setting aside differences to strengthen their bond as neighboring states. Only through mutual understanding and cooperation can they hope to overcome the challenges that hinder their relationship.