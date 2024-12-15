A critical view of the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East, particularly focusing on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the shifting dynamics in Syria is necessary. Let us analyze the actions of Israel, the West’s support for it, and the evolving role of regional players such as Iran, Turkey, and Russia. Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide, referring to Amnesty International’s report that documents mass killings and atrocities. There is a strong criticism of Western powers specifically the U.S., Germany, and others that continue to support Israel, even as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens. This support, a majority of analysts believe enables Israel’s military actions and occupation. One cannot ignore the Axis of Resistance and divisions in the Muslim World. The Iran-led Axis of Resistance is depicted as being in serious decline due to internal divisions and external pressure. This includes Hezbollah, Syria, and other groups. Despite some resistance, particularly from Hezbollah, the overwhelming military and technological superiority of Israel backed by the West is proving decisive. There is a sense that Muslim countries have either accepted the status quo with Israel, particularly following the Abraham Accords or are willing to overlook the plight of Palestinians. Syria’s collapse and the role of HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham), are the important factors while reviewing the present situation in the Middle East. The downfall of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), which had been propped up by Russian and Iranian support can be discussed in detail. The Syrian conflict has become more complicated with the rise of HTS, a group with Al-Qaeda roots. HTS’s new alignment, including its stated willingness to cooperate with Israel, adds another layer of complexity to the situation in Syria, where multiple factions, including CIA-backed Kurdish forces, are vying for control. No less significant are the international influence and the Astana talks. The Astana talks between Russia, Iran, and Turkey are portrayed as crucial for determining the future of Syria. This scenario raises a question whether Russia, now heavily involved in Ukraine, can continue its strong support for Syria and whether Iran is capable of defending its interests in the region. There is skepticism about whether Russia’s military commitments in Ukraine might limit its ability to support its allies in the Middle East. Palestinian struggle and the Muslim World’s betrayal are not so easy to brush aside. Analysts conclude with a stark view of the Palestinian cause, arguing that the betrayal by Muslim leaders, who have failed to live up to their rhetoric in support of Palestine, has irreparably damaged the struggle. Several analysts suggest that many Muslim leaders have capitulated to Western pressures, ignoring their public’s support for Palestine in favor of political expediency. Overall nature and color of the circumstances of the region must be taken into account. The tone is critical and focuses heavily on the interplay of military, diplomatic, and ideological forces in the Middle East. It paints a grim picture of the Palestinian cause, highlighting the ongoing suffering in Gaza while underscoring the failure of both regional actors like Muslim-majority states and international powers to intervene meaningfully. The complex web of alliances, such as Israel’s relationship with certain Arab states through the Abraham Accords, and the involvement of Iran, Russia, and Turkey in Syria, suggests a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape. The experts are particularly critical of the Western powers’ role in sustaining Israel’s actions and the lack of genuine support for the Palestinians. They also hint at a growing frustration with regional politics, especially the failure of Muslim leaders to take decisive action in support of Palestinian rights, despite public support for Palestine. It suggests that this political betrayal is weakening the broader resistance against Israel’s policies.