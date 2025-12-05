The federal government has decided to launch an AI-based application as a pilot project in Islamabad from January to curb illegal immigration and stop attempts to travel abroad on fake documents.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain. Senior officials from the Interior Ministry, FIA, NADRA, and the Passport and Immigration Department attended the session.

According to officials, the AI app will help authorities identify in advance which passengers are eligible to travel and which are not. Once the passports of deported individuals are cancelled, the system will ensure no new visas are issued to them, preventing repeat attempts.

The ministers also decided to introduce major reforms in the immigration system to facilitate passengers and strengthen monitoring at airports. Recommendations in this regard have been sought within seven days.

The meeting agreed to launch a strict crackdown on travel agents issuing fake visas. Interior Minister said a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted and those involved will face legal action. He added that Pakistan is in contact with eight countries to improve the ranking of green passports, stressing that fake travellers damage Pakistan’s reputation abroad.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that complete documentation will be made mandatory for labour visas, and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis will help make the protector and immigration process seamless. The government is also considering action against people living abroad on fake documents.

Officials said the National Police Bureau will issue international driving licences, while enforcement agencies will ensure compliance across all departments.