LAHORE: The federal government on Saturday increased the price of kerosene by Rs39.20 per litre, with new price of the oil reaching Rs358.1 per litre, according to the Ministry of Energy.

A notification with regard to the new price of kerosene has been issued, implementing the new price immediately.

The federal government has decided to maintain petroleum levy on petrol and diesel.

It was decided to maintain the levy on petrol at Rs105.37 per litre and the levy on diesel at Rs55.24 per litre.

The Ministry of Energy said that the government will pay a subsidy of Rs23billion by maintaining the prices of petrol and diesel. The subsidy of Rs23 billion will be paid from March 14 to March 20.

A subsidy of Rs49.63 per litre will be paid on petrol, while a subsidy of Rs75.5 per litre will be paid on diesel. The Ministry of Energy said this amount will be paid to oil marketing companies as price differential claims. Price differential claims of Rs23billion will be paid by OGRA.