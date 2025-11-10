ISLAMABAD: The government collected an additional Rs110 billion in petroleum levy from the public during the July–September quarter, official documents from the Ministry of Finance revealed.

According to the report, Rs371 billion were collected under the petroleum levy in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to Rs261 billion during the same period last year — marking a 42.12% increase year-on-year.

As per the IMF conditions, the budget surplus stood at 1.6% of GDP, while the primary balance was recorded at 2.7% of GDP during the first quarter. The government spent Rs1.377 trillion on debt servicing and Rs447 billion on defence.

From July to September, total government revenues reached Rs6.2 trillion, while expenditures were Rs4.08 trillion. During this period, the government borrowed Rs2.119 trillion, whereas the State Bank of Pakistan’s profit stood at Rs2.428 trillion.

The documents further revealed that Rs10 billion were collected under the carbon levy and Rs3 billion under the EV adoption levy. Expenditures included Rs249 billion on pensions, Rs161 billion on civil administration, and Rs119 billion on subsidies.

Debt servicing on the domestic front amounted to Rs1.176 trillion, while Rs1.775 trillion were transferred to provinces under the NFC Award — with Punjab receiving Rs882 billion, Sindh Rs441 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs287 billion, and Balochistan Rs164 billion.

All four provinces recorded budget surpluses during the first quarter: Punjab Rs441 billion, Sindh Rs208 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs77 billion, and Balochistan Rs53 billion, reflecting a rare instance of provincial fiscal discipline.