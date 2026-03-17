LNG imports will stop in a month due to US-Iran war: Humayun Mohmand, Pakistan’s diplomatic stance is being heard after the Battle of Haq: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, PML-N and PPP are one, oil has caused high inflation in the country, the country’s internal affairs are very bad, everyone should work together to improve the conditions of the country, People are wanting to send their money back to the country, government should solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, Trump has a lot of property in Dubai, business people have sent their money out of the country, Pakistan’s relations with Iran are fine, the number of taxes in the country is increasing, taxes should be collected, Taxes increase buying and selling, government should reduce taxes, elections are not visible, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is doing a great job, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will complete his term, the situation in America is not good, the martyrdoms of Iran’s leaders are very meaningful.



Leader PTI Senator Humayun Mohmand said during our era, the targets were going up, now all the goals of the country are going to minus, there have never been fair and free elections in the country, Bangladesh has gone far ahead of us, LNG imports will stop in a month due to US-Iran war, the situation will worsen if LNG is shut down, petrol prices have been increased drastically in the country, the country’s money is going out, Farah Gogi has no connection with PTI, PTI founder not being shifted to hospital, we want the doctors of the founder of PTI to treat him, PTI founder has eye problem, baseless cases are being made against PTI workers, there is a lot of poverty in the country, there are too many taxes and levies in the country, government should reduce petrol prices.



Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said Sindh governor will take both parties together, PPP does not want chaos in the province, oil prices have reached a soda dollar, Iran is allowing ships that are its supporters to carry oil, when oil prices rise, inflation occurs, all parties can bring in foreign money together, the current government has put the country on the path of development, Pakistan’s diplomatic stance is being heard after the Battle of Haq, the looted money will be brought into the country from abroad, the country’s debts have increased a lot, the government should reduce the debt, otherwise the situation will worsen, these are difficult times, but the country’s situation seems to be improving.