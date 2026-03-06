The government has increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs 55 per liter, the implementation of which started at 12 midnight, while now the prices will change every week.

The Deputy Prime Minister, while holding a joint press conference with the Finance Minister and the Petroleum Products Minister, said that after the tension in the Middle East, the prices of petroleum products have increased by 50 percent worldwide, while the Prime Minister is looking into this matter so that the burden does not fall on the people.

He said that the Prime Minister has also formed a high-level committee to minimize the burden, which I am heading, and in this regard, we are also considering the global market prices every day.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that we are in constant contact regarding the tension, I am in contact with the Foreign Ministers, the Prime Minister, the heads of state and the field marshals of the military leadership so that the problems can be resolved.

Currently in a stable position, Finance Minister

The Finance Minister said that the committee formed by the Prime Minister has been working for five days, the prices of petroleum products are also increasing significantly at the global level and we are holding daily meetings in this regard.

He said that representatives of petroleum, State Bank and other institutions are also present in our meeting, energy is directly related to the Pakistani economy, which we are looking at, the Commerce Minister is also looking at the impact on import and export.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said that we are currently in a stable position and there is a good number of petroleum product reserves, however, if this trend continues, the situation may change, the government will also take further decisions considering the situation.

He said that the committee formed by the Prime Minister will also meet with all the provinces, Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries in the next two days and the situation will be reviewed, after which relief will be given to the provinces.