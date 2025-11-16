Technology company Google has introduced a call recording feature on its Pixel phones.

Users can access this feature by going to the Phone app and tapping the ‘New Call Recording’ option in the Call Assistant section.

After turning on the option, a ‘Call Assist Menu’ will appear on the calling screen, on which there will be a ‘Call Recording’ button. After pressing the button, there will be a short countdown that will inform both parties on both sides of the call about the recording.

There will be a red dot next to the call duration on the top screen, while the Call Assist menu will have a ‘Stop’ button that can be used to stop the recording.

After stopping the recording, the call recording will appear on the Home tab with a microphone icon.

The deletion period for the recording will also be available in the option, which can be deleted after 7, 14 or 30 days. These options will also have an option to delete the recording immediately and never delete it.