Pakistan is likely to get loans of up to $40 billion, of which $20 billion will be provided by the World Bank, while two subsidiaries of the World Bank will support the country for the remaining $20 billion.

According to a report by Express News, sources said that the World Bank has agreed to provide Pakistan with a loan of $20 billion over 10 years and the World Bank’s Board of Directors is expected to approve the loan in the middle of this month.

According to the report, World Bank Vice President Martin Reiser is also expected to visit Islamabad after the loan approval.

Sources say that 10-year goals have been set under the loan program, and the loan will be given under the Country Partnership Framework 35-2025.

According to sources, the aim of the 10-year loan program is to focus on improving the most neglected sectors, and projects under the loan will be protected from political changes.

According to the report, two subsidiaries of the World Bank will assist in obtaining private loans worth another $20 billion, while another $20 billion will bring the total package to $40 billion.