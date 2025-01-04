Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the issue of the Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital has been going on in the court for two months. If the issue is not resolved by Monday, I will appoint him and hold him in contempt of court.

While talking to the media in Karachi, the Chief Minister expressed his anger and frustration over the non-appointment of the Executive (MS) of Jinnah Hospital.

He said that this issue is going on in the court. If the issue is not resolved by Monday, I will make the appointment and if there is contempt of court, I will definitely make the appointment.

The Chief Minister said that no land has been given for the Green Initiative in Sindh so far, there will be no settlement on the land that will be given. Uninhabited land will be given.

He said that the Sindh government itself is also starting projects to settle uninhabited land. These projects will be started under public-private partnership. Encroachments on the highway will be investigated.

The Sindh Chief Minister further said that the problem has been going on in Inter Board Karachi for years, but now it will be resolved soon.