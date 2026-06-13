Karachi: The price of gold in the global and local markets also recorded an increase today.

The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market recorded an increase of 43 dollars 70 cents on Saturday, as a result of which the new global price reached the level of 4 thousand 219 dollars.

Similarly, the price of 24-carat gold per tola in the local bullion markets also increased by Rs 4370 to Rs 444 thousand 336 and the price of gold per 10 grams increased by Rs 3933 to Rs 379 thousand 880.

Similarly, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs 200 to Rs 7,279, and the price of silver per 10 grams also increased by Rs 171 to Rs 6,199.