Karachi: After a continuous increase in the price of gold, the decline has now continued and the price of gold was recorded in the bullion market for the second day as well.

In the local bullion markets, gold became cheaper by Rs 2,300 per tola, after which the price of gold per tola became Rs 3,56,700.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs 1,972 and 10 grams of gold became Rs 3,58,12.

In the international market, the price of gold also decreased by $ 23 per ounce and reached the level of $ 3,340 per ounce in the global market.