Karachi: The price of gold recorded another big increase today, due to which the price of gold per tola reached a new high.

The price of gold per ounce increased by $21 in the international bullion market today, Saturday, reaching the new global price of $4,016.

As a result of gold becoming expensive in the global market, the price of 24-carat gold per tola in the local bullion markets also increased by Rs2,100 to Rs422,700.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams in the country increased by Rs1,800 to Rs362,397.