The price of gold in the global and local markets increased significantly today.

The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by $53 to $4,218.

Due to the increase in the global market, the price of gold per tola in the country also increased by Rs5,300 to Rs444,162.

In addition, the price of gold per ten grams increased by Rs4,544 to Rs3,80,797.

Similarly, the price of silver per tola also increased by Rs267 to Rs5,909 and the price of silver per ten grams increased by Rs229 to Rs5,066.