Gold prices recorded a major decline in global and local markets today. The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market fell by $30 to $3,335.

Due to the decline in the global market, gold prices also declined in local bullion markets on Wednesday, due to which the price of 24-carat gold per tola fell by Rs3,000 to Rs356,000 at the local level.

In addition, the price of gold per ten grams also fell by Rs2,572 to Rs305,212.

On the contrary, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs4,014 and the price of ten grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs3,441.