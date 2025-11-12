After a 2-day break in global and local markets, gold prices recorded a decline.

The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market fell by $10 to $4,124.

Due to the decline in the global market, the price of 24-carat gold per tola fell by Rs1,000 to Rs434,762 in the local bullion markets on Wednesday after a two-day break.

The price of gold per ten grams also fell by Rs857 to Rs372,738.

Similarly, the price of silver per tola also fell by Rs81 to Rs5,434 and the price of silver per ten grams also fell by Rs69 to Rs4,658.