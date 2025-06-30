Karachi: As the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market fell by $15 to $3,335, the trend of gold prices declining again in the local bullion markets on Friday after a one-day break.

In the local bullion market, the price of 24-carat gold per tola fell by Rs1,500 to Rs355,500.

The price of gold per ten grams also decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs304,783.

On the other hand, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs3,871 and the price of ten grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs3,318.