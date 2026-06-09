karachi: Gold prices increased today after a gap of 3 days.

The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market today increased by 28 dollars 29 cents to 4 thousand 326 dollars 27 cents.

On the other hand, in the local bullion markets today, Tuesday, the price of 24-carat gold per tola also increased by 2830 rupees to 4 lakh 55 thousand 63 rupees, while the price of gold per 10 grams increased by 2306 rupees to 3 lakh 89 thousand 534 rupees.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola at the local level also increased by Rs 141 to Rs 7,314 and the price of silver per 10 grams also increased by Rs 129 to Rs 6,245.