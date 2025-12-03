Karachi: Gold prices recorded a decline for the second consecutive day today.

The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market fell by $10, after which the new global price of gold fell to $4,208 per ounce.

On the other hand, in the local bullion markets on Wednesday, the price of 24-carat gold per tola fell by Rs1,000 to Rs443,162, while the price of gold per 10 grams fell by Rs858 to Rs379,939.

In contrast to the decline in gold prices, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs81 to Rs6,085 and the price of silver per 10 grams also increased by Rs69 to Rs5,216.