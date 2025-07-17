By Sardar Khan Niazi

Nearly a century ago, much of the Western liberal establishment turned a blind eye as Nazi Germany marched toward genocide. Jews, communists, Roma, the disabled, and other minorities were marked for extermination. Whether through ignorance, apathy, or tacit approval, powerful states failed to act — until it was far too late. Today, the same pattern is playing out, this time with Gaza as the battleground. The post-World War II consensus on “never again” was meant to serve as a moral compass. Yet, since October 2023 — when the Hamas attacks provided political cover — Israel has taken a definitive turn toward fulfilling an ultranationalist dream: a purely Jewish territory from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River. What began in 1948 as a campaign of dispossession has mutated into an ongoing genocide. In an appalling historical irony, many of the very nations that once stood united against fascism now facilitate — or ignore — the systematic annihilation of Palestinians. Germany, paralyzed by its historical guilt, is among the worst offenders. In its desperate effort to shield itself from accusations of antisemitism, it fails to recognize the pattern of atrocity — this time enacted by the descendants of those it once tried to annihilate. There are moments of moral clarity: Holocaust survivors and their descendants protesting against the Gaza onslaught. Jewish voices of conscience standing firm in the face of state violence and media distortion. However, these are exceptions. Within Israel, resistance to the state’s militarism and ethno-nationalism is faint. Even calls for a ceasefire often focus solely on the fate of Israeli hostages, ignoring the thousands of Palestinian children killed while lining up for water or medical aid. At Sydney’s weekly pro-Palestine rally, a placard succinctly captured this cognitive dissonance: They’re so stupid, they think genocide is self-defense.Many criticized Jillian Segal, a known Zionist lobbyist appointed by the Albanese government as its antisemitism envoy. Her recent report leans heavily on the discredited IHRA definition of antisemitism — often used to conflate criticism of Israeli policy with hatred of Jews. That the Australian government elevated such a figure raises urgent questions about the future of free speech and dissent. Segal’s proposed clampdown on speech would have criminalized the very rally where her actions were being questioned — a protest where the most compelling speaker was, notably, a young Jewish activist. This narrowing of acceptable discourse mirrors what has happened in the United States, where pro-Palestinian speech is treasonous. British authorities have now labelled Palestine Action, a direct-action group, as a terrorist organization. Across Europe, with a few exceptions like Ireland and Spain, opposing Israeli aggression invites state surveillance, job loss, or worse. Cultural institutions and universities — once considered bastions of independent thought — often fold under the slightest pressure from Israel’s defenders. Meanwhile, in the so-called Global South, Israel finds a staunch ally in India — a country whose leadership once strongly supported the Palestinian cause. In contrast, South Africa and Colombia are now spearheading moral leadership, calling an emergency summit in Bogota this week. Pakistan is expected to attend, alongside UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese — a rare official willing to call out the commercial and political complicity behind Israel’s actions. In a time when speaking truth invites sanctions, her courage is a stark contrast to the cowardice of Western diplomats. Efforts to silence protest, redefine antisemitism, and shut down critique are not new — but they are reaching fever pitch. History may one day judge the West’s complicity for what it is: a sophisticated cover for genocide, papered over by hollow invocations of freedom and democracy. The silence isn’t just deafening. It is damning.