Big news has come for fans waiting for GTA 6, the new version of the world-famous video game series Grand Theft Auto (GTA), as the pre-sale of this highly anticipated game is going to start soon.

According to foreign media reports, American game developer Rockstar Games has announced that pre-orders for GTA 6 will start from June 25. Users will be able to pre-book this game from digital platforms as well as selected retail stores.

The company has not yet made a final announcement about the price of the game, however, gaming experts estimate that the price of GTA 6 could be around 80 US dollars.

According to Rockstar Games, this game will now be released on November 19 after being delayed twice. Fans have been waiting for this game for a long time, as it is coming out more than 13 years after the last major game in the famous series, GTA 5.

GTA 5 is the second best-selling video game of all time, and the new version is expected to set new records in the gaming industry.

The Grand Theft Auto series has been embroiled in controversy in the past. The game has been accused of containing violent and criminal content, which some critics say can influence players’ behavior. However, its story, gameplay, and open-world style are loved by millions of fans around the world.