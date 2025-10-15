ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing tax returns by another 16 days for the convenience of taxpayers and a notification has also been issued in this regard. According to the FBR notification, income tax returns can be filed till October 31. The FBR said that the date for filing income tax returns has been extended till October 31, 2025 and the extension of the date for filing tax returns has been made on the request of tax bar associations, chambers of commerce and industries and trade organizations. FBR sources said that so far 5.1 million people have filed tax returns, while 4.6 million people had filed tax returns till October 15 last year. It should be noted that earlier on September 30, the FBR had extended the date for filing returns by 15 days, however, tax bar associations and citizens had demanded an extension to October 31.

Similarly, leaders of the government’s ally party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan, had also recommended extending the date for filing income tax returns.